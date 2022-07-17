Home Win for Vaqueros
EDINBURG - The end of January is normally reserved for WAC conference basketball in Edinburg. Whether it's the men or the women in action, league play takes priority. On Tuesday night, the men welcomed Wayland Baptist to the Field House and dominated the NAIA school. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the story.
