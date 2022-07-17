x

Home Win for Vaqueros

Related Story

EDINBURG - The end of January is normally reserved for WAC conference basketball in Edinburg.  Whether it's the men or the women in action, league play takes priority.  On Tuesday night, the men welcomed Wayland Baptist to the Field House and dominated the NAIA school.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the story.  

News
Home Win for Vaqueros
Home Win for Vaqueros
EDINBURG - The end of January is normally reserved for WAC conference basketball in Edinburg. Whether it's the men or... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, January 31 2018 Jan 31, 2018 Wednesday, January 31, 2018 12:12:32 AM CST January 31, 2018
Radar
7 Days