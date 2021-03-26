Homebound Alton resident struggling to receive COVID-19 vaccine

For 70-year-old Jaime Munoz, spending time with his grandchildren is among the things he enjoys the most.

He’s a father of three, grandfather of nine and great grandfather of two children. He says hasn’t been able to spend much time with his loved one for the past year due to the COVID-19 virus.

Munoz is disabled and has trouble walking.

“I'm diabetic, heart condition, high blood pressure, I'm a perfect target," Munoz said.

For the past few months he's tried to get his hands on a COVID-19 vaccine— but he hasn't been able to.

Munoz has been told to go online, but he said that’s not an option for him.

"I don't have a computer, I don't know what online means,” Munoz said. “I'm real simple. I only have my poor little flip phone and that's it."

Munoz said he knows he's not the only one in Hidalgo County in this situation, which is why he's asking local and state leaders to help people like him.

"I would like to put in their mind and heart that there's a lot of people like me that are with the conditions that I told you," Munoz said. "And don't have a vehicle to go out and get the virus shot.”

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last February the "Save Our Seniors" initiative to vaccine homebound seniors across the state. On Wednesday, Hidalgo County became among the 25 counties in the state chosen to participate in the fourth week of the initiative.

Munoz called this news encouraging.

"I know that death is part of life, but right now, I want life,” Munoz said. "I would like to live more years to enjoy my grandkids. That's my number one reason."