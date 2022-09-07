Homeowners Still Feeling the Impact of 2015 Flooding

HIDALGO COUNTY------Some homes in Hidalgo county are still feeling the effects of the severe flooding the valley faced two years ago.

In the fall of 2015, places in Willacy and Hidalgo county received over ten inches of rain leaving neighborhoods flooded for days.

On Sunday, one neighborhood in Hidalgo county says the nightmare is not quite over yet.

"Always think about it when it rains because it's always in the back of my mind that we might get flooded again," says Joshua Bernal.

Bernal's neighborhood, located on the outskirts of Weslaco received over a foot of rain two years ago.

The flood waters left a mark on his home.

"The sheet rock all around the house got damaged, the carpet, I had to pull everything out," said Bernal.

The damages cost him thousands out of pocket.

"I applied for FEMA and they helped me out too so it was a big help from them," said Bernal.

Two years later, Bernal says some problems remain, "In the garage we get mold in some areas."

He isn't alone, we spoke with other homeowners who tell us they also still have damages. One home still hasn't been able to replace their carpet.

Many of these homes say the reason repairs are taking so long is because they don't have the money.

Bernal says as long as another big storm doesn't hit, he feels it's only a matter of time before things go back to the way they were.

While Hidalgo county has updated the drainage near Bernal's neighborhood last year, he says he's not taking any second chances. He says they have invested in flood insurance in case another disaster happens again.