Homicide Investigation Underway Following Discovery of Man's Body in Alton
Alton police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in a lake.
The body was identified as 18-year-old Elias Barajas.
Authorities tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS Barajas was reported missing by Mission police Saturday afternoon.
His body was recovered Sunday morning off Mayberry Boulevard.
