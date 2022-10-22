x

Homicide Investigation Underway Following Discovery of Man's Body in Alton

Alton police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in a lake.

The body was identified as 18-year-old Elias Barajas.

Authorities tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS Barajas was reported missing by Mission police Saturday afternoon.

His body was recovered Sunday morning off Mayberry Boulevard.

