Honduran Man Shares Journey to the US

MISSION – A Honduran native residing in the Rio Grande Valley is using his life’s hardships as inspiration.

Marlon Rapalo, a non-fiction writer, plans to tell the story of his 45-day journey from Honduras to the U.S.

“I believe that’s not the best decision I could have made… I could have died on our trip because there are a lot of dangers,” he said.

At 17, a few friends persuaded him to travel to the U.S. in search of a better life. But he said it wasn’t what he expected.

“On the road I saw a lot of things. I saw one person get killed,” he said.

Rapalo also said he witnessed a 16-year-old girl be sexually assaulted. He said he often wonders what happened to her.

He also recalled a friend he made on top of the northbound train in Mexico many use to get to the border. The woman disappeared when the train went through a dark tunnel.

“Thank God nothing happened to me, but I know there’s people who had awful experiences. Thank God I made it safe here,” he said.

Rapalo said he built a life in the Valley with the help of a family that took him shortly after he crossed the Rio Grande.

The high school graduate is working towards a college degree to teach high school Spanish. He said his goal is to become a U.S. citizen.

“Since I was a little kid, my plans were always to be part of the Army, and I tried here when I got out of school. I tried to join the army but my immigration status didn’t let me join,” he said.

Rapalo said he isn’t afraid he’ll be deported. He said he made a promise to God that if he made it to the U.S. safely, he’d be the best citizen he could.

