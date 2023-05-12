Hospital report says accused driver in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brownsville had drugs in his system

A hospital report on the man charged in the deadly Brownsville bus stop crash shows he had cocaine, benzodiazepines and weed in his system, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Channel 5 News contact the Brownsville Police Department to independently confirm the report. Police spokesman Martin Sandoval said the toxicology report was made by the hospital George Alvarez was treated at, and stressed that police are waiting for their own toxicology report that can take up to six months to be completed.

Alvarez is accused of running down and killing eight migrants and injuring several others Sunday at a Brownsville bus stop.

Police said additional charges may be filed as their investigation progresses.

Alvarez remains jailed on a $3.6 million bond.