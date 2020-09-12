Hotel in Falfurrias Deemed Total Loss Following Sunday Fire

FALFURRIAS – Fire crews are investigating a fire that destroyed the Holiday Inn Express in Falfurrias over the weekend.

The blaze broke out around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and quickly engulfed the building.

The Falfurrias fire chief had to call in mutual aid from multiple cities including Edinburg and Weslaco to help battle the blaze.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Watch the news clip above for more information.