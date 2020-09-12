Hotel in Falfurrias Deemed Total Loss Following Sunday Fire
Related Story
FALFURRIAS – Fire crews are investigating a fire that destroyed the Holiday Inn Express in Falfurrias over the weekend.
The blaze broke out around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and quickly engulfed the building.
The Falfurrias fire chief had to call in mutual aid from multiple cities including Edinburg and Weslaco to help battle the blaze.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Watch the news clip above for more information.
News
FALFURRIAS – Fire crews are investigating a fire that destroyed the Holiday Inn Express in Falfurrias over the weekend. The... More >>
News Video
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: McAllen Stained Glass
-
Doctors urge coronavirus survivors to get vaccinated ahead of flu season
-
Health Care workers climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters
-
Health Care workers climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters
-
Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack