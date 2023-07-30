House of Representatives Votes to Overturn Trump's Emergency Declaration

WESLACO – The House of Representatives voted to overturn President Trump’s national emergency declaration on Tuesday.

The veto threat, ignored by the party, overturns Trump’s bid for billions in funding for the proposed border wall.

The House’s 245-182 vote to block the funding included 13 republicans.

The votes in favor of the resolution fell short of the two-third majority needed to override the presidential veto.

The resolution now moves over to the Senate, where it must be brought to the floor for a vote within the next 18 days.