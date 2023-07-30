House of Representatives Votes to Overturn Trump's Emergency Declaration
Related Story
WESLACO – The House of Representatives voted to overturn President Trump’s national emergency declaration on Tuesday.
The veto threat, ignored by the party, overturns Trump’s bid for billions in funding for the proposed border wall.
The House’s 245-182 vote to block the funding included 13 republicans.
The votes in favor of the resolution fell short of the two-third majority needed to override the presidential veto.
The resolution now moves over to the Senate, where it must be brought to the floor for a vote within the next 18 days.
News
WESLACO – The House of Representatives voted to overturn President Trump’s national emergency declaration on Tuesday. The veto threat,... More >>
News Video
-
Sheriff's office: Suspect in Laguna Heights murder investigation flees to Mexico
-
UTRGV awarded $1.2 million grant from NASA for their STEM program
-
UTRGV holds white coat ceremony for students entering the medical field
-
RGV Promotions holding sixth annual Back to School & Wellness Expo
-
SpaceX tests new launch safety system
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland