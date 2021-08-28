House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Act, fate of bill remains uncertain
Efforts made by some Texas lawmakers who fled to Washington in protest of Republican lead voting changes may pay off.
Though the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed in the House, its chances of passing the Senate seem slim.
Still, Democrats hope the legislation will help strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and level the field for voters.
