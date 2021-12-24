Housing costs rise in Brownsville amid pandemic, study shows
Related Story
Brownsville has seen significant economic growth during the pandemic, but some experts say as more businesses and jobs hit the city, residents are faced with a lack of affordable housing.
A new report from Texas A&M shows Brownsville home prices rose nearly 60% during the pandemic.
Albert Trevino, a Valley real estate broker, says the high prices are something he hasn't seen in four decades of selling properties.
"My son listed his house for $150,000," Trevino said. "He sold it for $165,000 cash right away. It only lasted maybe 10 days on the market."
But as prices rise, home affordability plummets, hurting those in the working class, said Executive Director of Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) Nick Mitchell.
"We are the most unaffordable— metro area, in Texas," Mitchell said. "Other than Austin."
Experts say the prices are likely due to new and established businesses booming in the city, despite pandemic hurdles.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
High-risk patients receive new treatment at DHR Health in Edinburg
-
Valley churches taking safety precautions at Christmas services
-
Driver in fatal hit-and run crash in Edinburg indicted
-
L&F Distributors offer discount on Uber rides during holiday weekend
-
Post offices working tirelessly to deliver holiday packages