Housing provider assists Harlingen family purchase home

HARLINGEN – Several families are able to buy affordable homes in an area that was once foreclosed, thanks to the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation.

Jose Trevino and his family bought their first affordable home with the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation, which is also known as TSAHC. The nonprofit helps families who make low to medium income find a place to call home throughout the state.

TSAHC goes "behind the scenes" with reputable mortgage lenders across Texas without using state tax dollars.

Anyone can apply online. For more information on eligibility visit TSAHC's website.

Watch the video for the full story.