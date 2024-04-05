Houston man accused of killing 12-year-old boy arrested in Brownsville
Related Story
A Houston man wanted out of Harris County on a capital murder charge was taken into custody at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to the bridge on Monday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers identified Terry Brian Rivera, 27, during an inspection.
According to KTRK-TV, the Houston-area ABC affiliate, Rivera is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old son on March 4 after coming into the family's apartment through an open window and opening fire.
Rivera is being detained at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Cameron County, pending his extradition to Harris County.
News
A Houston man wanted out of Harris County on a capital murder charge was taken into custody at the Gateway... More >>
News Video
-
ICE: Migrants found squatting with weapons in New York home crossed into...
-
Attorney: Family calling for investigation into Edinburg CISD coach
-
San Juan police chief: Driver in fatal road rage crash was under...
-
Truck drivers experience traffic congestion at Brownsville international bridges
-
Prescription Health: How to live to be 100 and love it