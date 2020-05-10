HOV: RGV Food Bank closes volunteer opportunities, donations needed

The RGV Food Bank is continuing to feed thousands of families across the Rio Grande Valley despite their own shortage of resources.

CEO of the food bank, Stuart Haniff, explained they decided to close volunteer opportunities to the public in the interest of public safety due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A safety decision that has now caused a shortage of man power

Last week around 400 vehicles were in line for distribution – Blanca Gonzalez was one of those in line.

Gonzalez says she’s’ never had to rely on the food bank for meals.

Anyone who wishes to donate can visit the KRGV RGV Food Bank website.