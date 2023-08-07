HOV: Valley Mother Helping to Inform Parents about Diabetes

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley mother is on a mission to help local parents teach their children about the dangers of diabetes.

She founded an organization to help change the future of these families who are affected by diabetes.

"It was started shortly after my son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and the reason behind it was because we didn't have any resources here in the Rio Grande Valley that could really support families of children living with diabetes," explains Debra Franco, founder of South Texas Juvenile Diabetes Association.

The South Texas Juvenile Diabetes Association helps parents and children to understand both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The organization is launching a free clinic called 'Together with Hope Clinic' to make sure families have access to medication, even if they're uninsured.

Doctors, social workers and dietitians volunteer their time for this four times a year.

