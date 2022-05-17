x

How Investigators Solve Cases Similar to Recent Hit-and-Run near Palmview

RIO GRANDE CITY – Authorities continue to investigate a hit-and-run that injured a 9-year-old girl.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS looked into how investigators deal with cases similar to this one.

"You have to run with any case you get until you no longer have any leads,” explains Rio Grande City Assistant Police Chief Joe Soliz.

Investigators begin searching for video from both businesses and residential areas nearby.

When that’s not available, they search for witnesses.

