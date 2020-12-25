x

How the pandemic has impacted the mental health of frontline workers

Related Story

Many healthcare professionals in the Rio Grande Valley felt relieved as the COVID-19 vaccine arrived last week. 

For DHR Health Nurse Corina Falcon, working at the COVID-19 unit throughout the pandemic has been an emotional experience. Her job was to call families when their loved-ones had died due to the virus.

"Having a family member die, even the thought of having a family member die for myself is hard," Falcon said.

Falcon said her husband was her emotional support along with her colleagues in the COVID-19 unit. 

Psychiatrist Dr. Jose Igoa said death is something that comes with the job in healthcare but not always at this scale. 

"Anxiety disorders to full-blown depression, even suicidal thinking. As well as post-traumatic stress disorder,' Igoa said. "We were basically navigating these dark waters, unchartered territory for so many months."

Watch the video for the full story.

News
How the pandemic has impacted the mental...
How the pandemic has impacted the mental health of frontline workers
Many healthcare professionals in the Rio Grande Valley felt relieved as the COVID-19 vaccine arrived last week. For DHR... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, December 22 2020 Dec 22, 2020 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 10:57:00 AM CST December 22, 2020
Radar
7 Days