How the pandemic has impacted the mental health of frontline workers
Many healthcare professionals in the Rio Grande Valley felt relieved as the COVID-19 vaccine arrived last week.
For DHR Health Nurse Corina Falcon, working at the COVID-19 unit throughout the pandemic has been an emotional experience. Her job was to call families when their loved-ones had died due to the virus.
"Having a family member die, even the thought of having a family member die for myself is hard," Falcon said.
Falcon said her husband was her emotional support along with her colleagues in the COVID-19 unit.
Psychiatrist Dr. Jose Igoa said death is something that comes with the job in healthcare but not always at this scale.
"Anxiety disorders to full-blown depression, even suicidal thinking. As well as post-traumatic stress disorder,' Igoa said. "We were basically navigating these dark waters, unchartered territory for so many months."
