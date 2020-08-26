How to avoid online scammers
Related Story
Online scammers have been targeting more people due to the increase in online shopping amid pandemic.
Cameron County Resident Diana Martinez said she recently answered a call that was about an unusual purchase made on her amazon prime account. The automated system instructed her to press one if she didn’t make the purchase, and that is when an individual came on the line.
“He said okay, I'll go ahead and help you with canceling that and so he prompts me to go to my computer and he tells me to type something up on my computer.” Martinez said.
Watch the video for full story.
News
Online scammers have been targeting more people due to the increase in online shopping amid pandemic. Cameron County Resident... More >>
News Video
-
Teachers juggle online classes, helping their own children with virtual learning
-
Attorney: Missing Foot Hood soldier's body found in Texas
-
La Joya ISD candidate for Teacher of the Year speaks out
-
Hidalgo and Cameron County seeing an increase in unemployment rate
-
Texas nursing homes struggle with expenses during pandemic