How to avoid online scammers

Online scammers have been targeting more people due to the increase in online shopping amid pandemic.

Cameron County Resident Diana Martinez said she recently answered a call that was about an unusual purchase made on her amazon prime account. The automated system instructed her to press one if she didn’t make the purchase, and that is when an individual came on the line.

“He said okay, I'll go ahead and help you with canceling that and so he prompts me to go to my computer and he tells me to type something up on my computer.” Martinez said.

Watch the video for full story.