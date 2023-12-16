How to Keep Personal Information Safe
Related Story
MCALLEN – Turning off the location service in your mobile device may not be enough to keep you safe.
An employee at a local phone repair company says hackers can try to get your information by accessing other applications like your email.
“It’s a code that they create, that will help them not only look through your cameras but control your phone,” he says.
A South Texas College chief information security officer recommends you look over an application with location features thoroughly.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas learned other ways to protect your personal information on your cell phone.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
MCALLEN – Turning off the location service in your mobile device may not be enough to keep you safe. An... More >>
News Video
-
Harlingen community helping Arizona family search for missing dog
-
Cameron County set to hold holiday drone light show
-
Grupo Frontera to perform in McAllen's South Pole Illuminated Festival
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office preparing for annual toy giveaway
-
New South Padre Island causeway could cause relocation of seagrass habitat
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game