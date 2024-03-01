x

HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024

WESLACO, Texas -- Two valley teams remain after the UIL Regional Quarterfinal round

UIL Reg. IV Quarterfinal Results:

5A - Edinburg Vela over Pioneer 63-41

5A - C.C. Veterans over McAllen Memorial 76-52

2A - Santa Maria over San Antonio Lee Academy 54-47

1A - Rocksprings over San Perlita 70-56

