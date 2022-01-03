Human Smugglers Targeting Popular Fishing Spot in Cameron Co.

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – Local fishermen say they’re surprised to learn a popular fishing spot is being used as a human smuggling corridor.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS obtained documents that reveal a Brownsville man was being paid $70 per person to get them from Boca Chica Beach past the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 4.

The government says in at least four occasions, Isaac Suchil-Moreno used this pristine and undeveloped beach to cross people into the country illegally.

Raul Zamora, an avid fisherman, says he would appreciate more Border Patrol presence and harsher sentences for human smugglers.

