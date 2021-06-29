Human smuggling attempt shut down at Harlingen airport
In a social media post made Sunday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said a suspected smuggler was stopped at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen this weekend.
Garza tweeted that deputies and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took eight migrants and the suspect smuggler into custody Saturday night.
The private plane flew in from San Antonio and was headed to Houston before the pilot was detained.
Last night Sheriff's Deputies assisted HSI with the detention of 8 undocumented individuals & 1 suspected human smuggler at the Harlingen airport. The smuggler flew in privately from San Antonio & was going to fly them to Houston before being detained. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/evYFYuueue— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) June 27, 2021
