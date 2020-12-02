Humane Society of Harlingen to kick off GivingTuesday campaign
The Humane Society of Harlingen will be kicking off their GivingTuesday campaign on Dec. 1.
The GivingTuesday campaign is in an effort to celebrate gratitude especially during the holidays.
Sarah Cano, a spokesman for The Humane Society of Harlingen said ways people can help is through adopting, fostering, volunteering and donating.
"During a normal year we'd have a whole bunch of in person fundraisers, but since we can't do that what we're relying on right now is members of the community not forgetting to give like they normally would," Cano said.
Their goal is to hit about $6,000 during their campaign.
For more information on how to participate click here.
