Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds on South Padre Island
Related Story
Hurricane Delta missed the Rio Grande Valley, but the storm caused high tides and strong winds Friday morning on South Padre Island.
The city of South Padre Island put out sandbags in certain areas and advised the public to exercise caution near the dunes.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Hurricane Delta missed the Rio Grande Valley, but the storm caused high tides and strong winds Friday morning on South... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville residents protest against Migrant Protection Protocols program
-
State of Chihuahua now considered coronavirus hotspot
-
Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate visits Edinburg for campaign event
-
Better Business Bureau reminds consumers to shred documents that contain sensitive information
-
Hidalgo County, Cameron County collect more in property tax revenue