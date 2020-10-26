x

Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds on South Padre Island

Related Story

Hurricane Delta missed the Rio Grande Valley, but the storm caused high tides and strong winds Friday morning on South Padre Island.

The city of South Padre Island put out sandbags in certain areas and advised the public to exercise caution near the dunes.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds...
Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds on South Padre Island
Hurricane Delta missed the Rio Grande Valley, but the storm caused high tides and strong winds Friday morning on South... More >>
2 weeks ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 9:04:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020
Radar
7 Days