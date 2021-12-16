Husband and wife recovering after escaping house fire in San Juan

A San Juan couple is recovering after a fire broke out in their home Tuesday.

The San Juan Fire Department responded to the home off Sunchase Road, where officials say the fire was contained to a bedroom but had damaged other parts of the house.

San Juan Fire chief Tirso Garza said the couple were both taken to a nearby hospital.

"We did have some injuries," Garza said. "A resident, a female, was transported to the hospital to get her checked out for some possible burns to her body."

Garza said the woman's husband was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.