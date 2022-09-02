Husband arrested on murder charge after wife found dead in Hidalgo, police say

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A 46-year-old man is in custody after police say his wife was found dead inside a home in Hidalgo on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Hidalgo Police Department.

Luis Antonio Rivera, 46, is the husband of 42-year-old Edna Rivera, who was found dead at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue, Hidalgo police Chief Romeo Rodriguez confirmed Wednesday.

Rivera was wanted on a murder charge in connection with the death and was taken into custody Wednesday, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Rivera will go before a judge Thursday at 3:00 p.m.