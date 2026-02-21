‘I literally just quit’: Mercedes rancher says TxDOT construction project is blocking access to his business

A road construction project in Mercedes is blocking access to a cattle rancher’s property and hurting his business, the business owner said.

Benton England owns England Cattle Company, a family operation that has been in the same location since the early 1900s. He took over the business 15 years ago and is the fifth generation to run it.

"This is how we make our living; we don't have anything else. We farm and ranch," England said.

Construction on Mile Two East in Mercedes north of the Expressway started in September 2023. England said the project has created ongoing problems for his ranch.

"They blocked off the road. When they completely blocked off the road that's when I had enough," England said.

England said the road closure is keeping potential buyers from reaching his ranch.

"We can't get people to come out here to buy beef, we gotta go to them, but it just impedes business where people don't want to come here," England said.

England says his sales have dropped 10%. For customers who still order, he has raised prices to cover delivery costs.

"People who order online, it will cost them more because we would have to deliver and we have to put a delivery fee as well. It is not fair for our customers or anybody that have to do that," England said.

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed the project is taking longer than expected due to issues with utility lines, irrigation and drainage.

TxDOT said it has kept England informed on the status of the project, but England said he believes his complaints are not being heard.

"I literally just quit. I gave up. There is no point, they are not going to do anything about it," England said.

TxDOT said construction is scheduled to wrap up in May 2026.

