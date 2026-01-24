‘I lost everything:’ Mother’s ashes among the items destroyed in Edcouch mobile home fire

Burnt appliances, clothes and rotten food are all that's left of an Edcouch home after a fire tore through it on Tuesday.

Joseph Herrera was living in the mobile home in the 15000 block of Mile 4 W Road with his stepfather when the fire broke out.

“I thought it was just a little fire, but when I turned and saw it, it just hit me,” Herrera said. “I lost everything."

Herrera said he and his stepfather were able to safely escape the blaze, but they lost both of their dogs.

Herrera said he also lost his mom's ashes, and the photos he had of her.

“Not having them, it hurts," Herrera said. “Losing those things really mattered to me. The pictures and the ashes were the most important things because that's all I had left of her."

Herrera’s mom died in January 2025 of liver disease, and he says the last 12 months have been difficult.

“I took care of her to the end because she died last year, and losing everything in January again, it hits hard,” Herrera said.

Herrera said he's leaning on his late mother's words and his faith to get back on his feet.

“I just remember my mom's words, ‘don’t give up. Just keep on trying, and God is going to be with you no matter what,’” Herrera said.

A spokesperson for the Edcouch Volunteer Fire Department said the cause of the fire is not known.

A GofundMe was set up to help Joseph Herrera and his family recover.

Watch the video above for the full story.