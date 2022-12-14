ICE Agents Detain Venezuelan Fugitive in McAllen
MCALLEN – One of Venezuela’s most wanted fugitives was taken into custody in McAllen.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Tirso Antonio Melean-Castellano on Wednesday.
A criminal complaint reveals Homeland Security searched his McAllen apartment on South G Street and found two weapons and ammunition.
Melean-Castellano admitted to purchasing the weapons at a Rio Grande Valley gun show.
It’s illegal to be in possession of a gun if you’re in the country illegally.
Melean-Castellano is also wanted in Venezuela for murder and organized crime.
