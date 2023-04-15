Ice officials hold roundtable in McAllen to discuss Operation Broken Promise

More than 150 undocumented people have been arrested nationwide by ICE officials since Nov. 2 as part of Operation Broken Promise.

Operation Broken Promise targets undocumented people who, in court, chose to leave the country on a voluntary basis versus deportation.

If voluntary departure is chosen, the deadline to leave the country is between 60 to 120 days.

Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Tony Pham said immigrants who appear in court and request to leave the country voluntarily may be able to return to the country at some point in the future.

“They get the court to issue the order for voluntary departure,” Pham said. “They set the exact same time to depart and then when they are released back into the community we’re hoping, as a community, we’re hoping that they hold true to their word to leave.”

Watch the video for the full story.