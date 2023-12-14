ICU nurse saves McAllen stabbing victim

The quick response by a good Samaritan in McAllen helped save the life of a man who was stabbed.

That good Samaritan happened to be an ICU nurse.

"He was yelling something, trying to get help," Natalia Moure said.

A man was running down the road on 10th Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, bleeding after being stabbed multiple times.

"There was a huge puddle of blood already on the floor that I could see, and he had a couple of pretty large wounds," Moure said.

Moure, an ICU nurse, stopped her car in the middle of the road after seeing the injury right before her eyes; the open wounds clearly visible after the attacker apparently hit an artery in his arm.

"I just knew there was not any time left to leave him bleeding. So I just parked and had him lay down," Moure said.

Moure said she took a t-shirt from her car to make a tourniquet she tied to as tightly as she could around the victim's arm, giving him enough time for first responders to come by and give him aid.

Several hours after that stabbing, a man named Delywn Geovanny Pinto was found four miles away just outside the McAllen Public Library. According to police, he had a knife and charged at an officer, who shot and killed him.

Police say Pinto stabbed the man at 10th Street and Business 83.

Moure added it's important to raise awareness of how you can respond in a situation where someone is bleeding out and has minutes to live.

Local hospitals and the American Red Cross sponsor community trainings on Stop The Bleed, to show you what to do if someone is losing blood fast.

DHR Health and the McAllen Fire Department also organize those classes on a monthly basis.

For more information on the next class, you can reach out to the Level 1 Trauma Outreach Coordinator at DHR Health by calling 956-362-6286.