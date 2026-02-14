IDEA San Benito student earns perfect ACT score

A junior at IDEA San Benito scored a perfect 36 on the ACT.

Jason Hout, 16, is one of less than 1% of test-takers nationwide to achieve the top score.

"I was just in disbelief because I didn't think I could actually get that score," Jason said. “After I got the score, I was so excited. I saw the big 36 composite score, ran to my mom and yelled, ‘look, look, look!’"

Jason said he started preparing for the ACT as a freshman by taking practice tests and studying from a guide his mom got him.

“It really helped me actually, it showed me the process to answer the questions,” Jason said. “That's what really increased my confidence and made the test easier for me."

While Jason said he was shocked by his perfect score, those who know him best said they were not surprised at all.

"He exceeds in anything you give him," Hailey Miller, Jason’s AP English and psychology teacher said. "He challenges me as a teacher, which is what you want to see from your students."

Jason's parents, Ly Kear and Raymond Hout, said that drive to succeed started at a young age.

"When he was a baby I started teaching him how to multiply, so when he was five years old he already knew how to multiply by three," Kear said.

Jason currently ranks second in his graduating class with a 4.6 GPA. He also leads multiple clubs at the school.

Raymond said his son never wants to leave school.

"He likes to study, he never wants to go home,” Raymond said. “Every day he wants to stay after school and that makes me happy.”

Jason also helps his parents at their family business. He said making his parents proud and being a role model for his younger brother keeps him motivated.

"Since I was little my parents always praised me for getting high grades, so that just made me want to get high grades all the time," Jason said.

Jason said he wants to become a doctor. Miller said his achievement is already inspiring other students at the school to dream big.

"For his peers to see that he was able to do it, I absolutely think it can inspire them to achieve more," Miller said.

