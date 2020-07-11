Illegal Landfill in Alton Cleared Out Following Tire Fire
ALTON – Tires at the property where a massive tire fire took place are now being cleared out.
The illegal landfill was located on the 10000 block of Western Road. A fire broke out sending huge plumes of smoke into the air two weeks ago,
Images recently obtained by CHANNEL 5 NEWS of the site shows a stark difference from previous images when mounds of tires were still at the property.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they've made contact with the property owner.
The agency is working with the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and the Hidalgo County Nuisance Abatement Program in the investigation.
