Illegals Found in Edinburg

UPDATE (8/14): The owner of the truck company, Coraggio Transport, told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the driver was arrested.

The company's owner does not believe the driver knew there were people in the back of his truck.

--------------------

EDINBURG – Seventeen people who crossed the border illegally were found in a hot truck in Edinburg Sunday.

According to Edinburg police, the immigrants were found at Flying J truck stop off Monte Cristo Road around noon.

Police said an individual from Mexico called them reporting a relative was trapped inside a trailer at the truck stop. Officers came and knocked on the trailers and heard knocking back.

It's believed the immigrants were locked in the trailer for at least eight or nine hours. None required medical attention.

The immigrants are from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Romania. Two suspects were detained.

Edinburg police said border patrol is taking over the investigation.