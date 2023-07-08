Immigration activists worry about evacuation plans amid hurricane season

Officials say when a hurricane threatens the Rio Grande Valley, the priority is to safeguard people's lives regardless of their legal status, but some people are still fearful.

Some migrants say they fear having to pass through the checkpoint in Falfurrias and that they might get deported.

During Hurricane Harvey back in 2017, border officials said their priority was to save people's lives, not enforce immigration laws.

"In the event of a hurricane or a weather event of such magnitude, the lives of people are paramount," U.S. Immigration and Customs Field Office Director Miguel Vergara said. "We, like any other person, reside as an illegal resident or undocumented or documented citizen. The life of the person and the family is paramount. When a moment like this happens, an event like this happens, the state passes, so prioritize the transit routes. We are not going to interfere with that."

But some activists worry that the border patrol isn't clear on their plan regarding evacuations. The RGV Border Patrol Sector did not respond on what their exact plans are for hurricane season.