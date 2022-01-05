Immigration advocates file complaint against Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star

Nearly a dozen national and statewide advocacy groups have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice over Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Starr.

Advocates say the policy, which allows migrants to be arrested on trespassing charges, is discriminatory.

According to Laura Pena with the Texas Civil Rights Project, 2,200 individuals have been apprehended under Operation Lone Star since its start in July.

"The numbers are growing," Peña said. "There is direct and outcome bases evidence that these arrests are based on racial profiling and perceived immigration status."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claims many migrants were directed onto private property and charged with trespassing.

The complaint alleges that detained migrants are not charged promptly, leading to hundreds waiting in jail without a lawyer or a court date.

