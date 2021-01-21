Immigration attorney weighs in on Department of Justice's report on 2018 zero-tolerance policy

More than two years after the end of President Trump's zero-tolerance policy, the Justice Department released a report showing officials were aware parents would be separated from their children.

Immigration Attorney Ricardo Ramirez says the policy was legal, but that its implementation was rushed and led to many problems.

"It was an indictment on a failure of preparing adequately to introduce these sweeping changes," Ramirez said.

According to the report, in a call with other U.S. attorneys, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructed them that they need to separate the children from their parents.

The American Civil Liberties Union called the policy barbaric and immoral.

In December, the Department of Homeland Security started a process of reunifying more than 600 children with their parents.

In 2018, more than 3,000 migrant families were separated.

The Inspector General's report says the Justice Department should have better coordination with other federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Health and Human Servicers and DHS so children under the government's custody can locate their parents.

