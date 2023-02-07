Improvements Underway in La Villa due to Flooding Concerns
LA VILLA – USDA recovery money is now up for grabs in the Rio Grande Valley and now cities are making changes of their own.
Like many other areas in the Valley, when La Villa sees rain in the forecast, they worry about flooding.
City leaders are working to make improvements in an effort to stop people from feeling like they need to move away.
