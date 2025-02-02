Incendio en complejo de apartamentos de Harlingen deja ocho unidades afectadas
Ocho unidades de un complejo de apartamentos fueron afectadas por las llamas, dejando daños por humo, agua o fuego.
El incendio ocurrió en la cuadra 2.800 de S. Parkwood Dr, en Harlingen, y quedó finalmente controlado.
El jefe de bomberos indicó que no se reportaron heridos, aunque una persona fue trasladada por los servicios de emergencia por hiperventilación, no por inhalación de humo.
