Incendio en complejo de apartamentos de Harlingen deja ocho unidades afectadas

By: Diego Del Otero

Ocho unidades de un complejo de apartamentos fueron afectadas por las llamas, dejando daños por humo, agua o fuego.

El incendio ocurrió en la cuadra 2.800 de S. Parkwood Dr, en Harlingen, y quedó finalmente controlado. 

El jefe de bomberos indicó que no se reportaron heridos, aunque una persona fue trasladada por los servicios de emergencia por hiperventilación, no por inhalación de humo.

1 day ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 Friday, January 31, 2025 4:48:00 PM CST January 31, 2025
