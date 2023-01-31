Increase in egg smuggling in ports of entry

Officials are warning people of buying eggs from Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection said they started noticing more people bringing over eggs about a month ago, not realizing it is illegal.

So far, people who have been caught have not faced any consequences because they let officers know they were bringing eggs over. All they have to do is hand them over to CBP officers, but if someone is caught smuggling them, they can face a minimum $300 fine.

"(It) starts with a basic line of questioning from the officer, and it leads up to our canine enforcement team for the agriculture inspectors. Our canines are trained to sniff out prohibited foods and merchandise, such as in this case the eggs," CBP Public Affairs Liaison Francisco Rodriguez said.

The United States Department of Agriculture prohibits people from bringing eggs into the U.S. because they could be carrying diseases like Bird Flu that can spread to other animals.

To avoid running into any issues at the border, CBP recommends being upfront about all the products you're bringing in from Mexico, just in case you're bringing in an item you didn't know was illegal.