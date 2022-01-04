Increase of Women in Military Seen at Veterans Memorial

WESLACO - Those who gave their lives in service to their country were remembered Monday at the Highland Memorial Park.

Veterans from across the Rio Grande Valley came together to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice Monday.

A Valley veteran says she is happy to see more women at the ceremonies.

Elma R. Clinkscale says in her early days in the military, it wasn’t common to see very many women.

She remembers being one of a vast minority when she was stationed in Michigan.

"It’s good to have the JROTC programs because there are a lot of women in that program too," adds Clinkscale.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Hidalgo County Veterans Officer Felix Rodriguez.

He says the military is experiencing a huge increase in females who see combat too.

Rodriguez says females make up for almost 16% of the U.S. Army today.

Clinkscale says she plans to return next year and hopes she continues to see even more female veterans.

