Infusion Therapy: A new way of treating the coronavirus

Infusion therapy is another way people with COVID-19 can be treated.

An ideal candidate would be someone who tested positive for COVID-19 who isn't hospitalized, 65 and older, a child, and someone with diabetes or immunocompromised.

"It reduces the risk of getting hospitalized with this disease,' Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said

Compared to convalescent plasma, infusion therapy has specific copies of the spikes found on the outside of the coronavirus, which is use to attach itself to the cells in our body.

Dr. Castillo said those spikes grab on to them and make it so the virus can't keep getting into you.

In the Rio Grande Valley there are two places where you can get this type of therapy (Consult a doctor first):

Casa de Amistad

1204 Fair Park Blvd.

Harlingen, TX 78550

956-247-3650

DHR Health Hospital

5501 S McColl Rd.

Edinburg, TX 78539

Watch the video for the full story.