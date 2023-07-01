Interim state AG says only one elected position can be held, Dr. Roberto Zamora currently holds two
The provisional State Attorney General John Scott has issued an opinion that could have an impact in two overlapping local elected positions.
Earlier this year, State Representative Terry Canales asked the attorney general's office to clear the air after a Hidalgo County Irrigation District 6 board member was elected to also serve on the La Joya Independent School District board.
Dr. Roberto Zamora was elected to the school board last November and in the opinion, Scott says that according to precedent, Zamora accepting his position on the school board automatically acts as a resignation from the irrigation district since both entities have taxing powers.
The Irrigation District has not said what the next steps will be.
