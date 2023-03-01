x

Investigan incendio de restaurante en Port Mansfield

Related Story

Continúa una investigación en Port Mansfield después de que un incendio el viernes destruyó un restaurante Pelican Pub.

Por fortuna no se reportaron heridos.

Ahora mismo, el incendio está siendo investigado por el jefe de bomberos de Raymondville sin que se conozca al momento la causa.

News
Investigan incendio de restaurante en Port Mansfield
Investigan incendio de restaurante en Port Mansfield
Continúa una investigación en Port Mansfield después de que un incendio el viernes destruyó un restaurante Pelican Pub. Por... More >>
1 week ago Tuesday, February 21 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Tuesday, February 21, 2023 10:08:00 AM CST February 21, 2023
Radar
7 Days