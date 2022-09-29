x

Investigation into Agua SUD Comes to Close

MISSION – The Hidalgo County District Attorney announced an investigation into a utility district will close.

A public integrity unit prosecutor, along with the Texas Rangers, was looking into Agua Special Utility District.

District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says questions were raised about a contract and members who had received severance.

Rodriguez says they closed the case because there wasn’t enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

