Investigation into Agua SUD Comes to Close
MISSION – The Hidalgo County District Attorney announced an investigation into a utility district will close.
A public integrity unit prosecutor, along with the Texas Rangers, was looking into Agua Special Utility District.
District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says questions were raised about a contract and members who had received severance.
Rodriguez says they closed the case because there wasn’t enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

