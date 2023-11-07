x

Investigation into Edinburg State Jail Inmate’s Death

Related Story

EDINBURG – An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the state jail in Edinburg.

Joshua Ben Denn, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell on Christmas Day. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told CHANNEL 5 NEWS an autopsy will be performed.

Denn was transferred to Edinburg from Bexar County on Dec. 1 to serve a four-year sentence for arson and a one-year sentence for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

We’ll continue to report any new developments.

News
Investigation Underway into Edinburg State Jail Inmate’s...
Investigation Underway into Edinburg State Jail Inmate’s Death
EDINBURG – An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the state jail in Edinburg. Joshua Ben... More >>
6 years ago Thursday, December 29 2016 Dec 29, 2016 Thursday, December 29, 2016 11:40:40 AM CST December 29, 2016
Radar
7 Days