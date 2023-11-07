Investigation into Edinburg State Jail Inmate’s Death

EDINBURG – An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the state jail in Edinburg.

Joshua Ben Denn, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell on Christmas Day. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told CHANNEL 5 NEWS an autopsy will be performed.

Denn was transferred to Edinburg from Bexar County on Dec. 1 to serve a four-year sentence for arson and a one-year sentence for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

