Investigation Underway after Allegations of Misconduct by Progreso Police Officer

PROGRESO – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of official oppression at the Progreso Police Department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Progreso regarding allegations of misconduct by an officer of the Progreso Police Department on June 29, 2019.

The specifics of the case have not been released.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is ask to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 956-383-8114.