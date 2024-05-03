Investigation underway after PSJSA ISD campus evacuated due to potential threat

Students and staff at PSJA Early College High School were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a potential threat made against the campus, according to the district

PSJA ISD Communications and Marketing Director Claudia Lemus Campos said the threat is under investigation by the PSJA Independent School District Police Department and the Pharr Police Department.

It was not made known what kind of threat was made against the school.

Campos said out of caution, all students and staff were evacuated to the PSJA Stadium, located at 703 E. Sam Houston Street in Pharr.

The district released the following statement in full on Wednesday afternoon:

"On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, PSJA ISD received a report of a potential threat at PSJA Early College High School in San Juan.

PSJA ISD Police, in collaboration with numerous law enforcement agencies, immediately began to investigate the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff were safely evacuated to the district’s reunification site at the PSJA Stadium.

The threat was thoroughly investigated, including a search of the campus with the support of a PSJA K9 Officer and other agencies, and nothing was found. PSJA ISD does not tolerate threats of any type. Serious consequences will be applied. All students are being reminded that making terroristic threats is a serious violation of the student’s code of conduct and has serious criminal consequences.

As part of the district’s crisis response protocols, PSJA Administration, Child Nutrition, Health Services, and Counseling were at the PSJA Stadium to provide support and meals.

We understand that this was a stressful situation, but we sincerely thank our students, parents, and staff for their patience and understanding. PSJA ISD encourages anyone in need of emotional support to please contact the PSJA Counseling Hotline at 956-354-2080.

Any threat reported is always taken seriously by our School District, and Police Department.

PSJA ISD thanks the numerous law enforcement agencies such as San Juan PD & Fire Department; FBI; Pharr PD; McAllen PD Bomb Squad & K9 Officers; Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Constables; and the Hidalgo County Fire Marshalls, for their immediate response and support. The safety of our students is our top priority."

"Parents, we understand that this is a stressful situation, but please be prepared to experience a wait time as we do our best to safely reunite you with your child," Campos said.

Watch the video above for the full story.