Investigation Underway into Accident Causing 281 Shutdown

UPDATE (11/28): Highway 281 is now open following a major accident that forced it to be closed. 

An overnight crash caused the closure. 

Investigators say everyone involved survived. 

EDINBURG – A major accident forced the expressway in Edinburg to be shut down for hours overnight and into the morning.

It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of Expressway 281 near Ramseyer Road.

The accident involved a tractor-trailer truck and passenger vehicle, causing the truck to engulf in flames.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS has not received information on the conditions of the people in the vehicles.

Watch the news clip above for further information.

