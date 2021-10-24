Investigators Say Suspects in Jewelry Heist in US Illegally
MCALLEN – Investigators say the seven suspects who were involved in an attempted robbery at La Plaza Mall also broke immigration law.
None of the suspects are U.S. citizens; they are all from Mexico.
KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez spoke with a Mexican Consulate to find out the details.
He says they already met with the suspects. He reports all men are in the country illegally.
Watch the video above for the full story.
