Investigators Searching for Car Belonging to Man Found Dead in Canal

UPDATE (1/21):

HIDALGO – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators say they are working to track down the car of a Valley man found dead in a canal.

Investigators say 34-year-old Mario de Jesus Adame Vasquez was trying to sell a car to an online buyer when he went missing.

According to the preliminary missing person report, Vasquez was last seen trying to sell a 2016 grey Nissan Altima with paper plates 21645D2

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-668-8477.

Watch the video above for the full story.

------------

MCALLEN – The body discovered in McAllen on Friday is identified as 34-year old Mario De Jesus Adame Vasquez, according to San Juan Police Chief Juan Gonzalez.

Authorities say Vasquez was reported missing Jan. 7.

On Friday, Hidalgo Country Sheriff Eddie Guerra says his office received a call from a fisherman who found a red duffel bag floating in a canal on Ware Road in McAllen.

When authorities arrived, they found human remains inside the bag.

The investigation is still ongoing.